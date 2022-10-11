Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and breezy, but not for too long

A short-lived cooldown will hit Edmonton and the rest of central and northern Alberta.

After a long weekend with temperatures well above average, we'll slip back to highs in the 12 to 14 C range today and the 13 to 16 C tomorrow.

That puts us right around average for this time of year.

Wind will also continue to be a factor today and, to a lesser extent, Wednesday.

Edmonton and area should get 20-30 km/h wind out of the northwest with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

It'll calm down tonight and then may get a bit breezy again Wednesday.

Sunshine and highs near 20 C return for Thursday/Friday.

We get another brief cooldown Saturday, followed by a return to highs near 20 C for Sunday/Monday.

So...we're definitely EASING our way into Autumn temperatures.

Looking back at the long weekend: we ALMOST did it. Edmonton was that close to getting into the 20s on all three days of a Thanksgiving long weekend for the first time in a quarter century.

BUT...we fell just short on Monday and "only" got to 18.7 C for a daytime high.

(Saturday's high was 22 C and Sunday hit 21 C.)

However, it WAS the warmest Thanksgiving in the past 25 years.

The average daytime high was 20.7 C. That tops the average high of 19 C that we had in 2015 and 2010.

(The long-term average high for a Thanksgiving long weekend is 11 C.)

Now, we shift our focus to the record for most 20-degree days in October.

As twitter's @yegwxnerdery pointed out this past weekend, the top three years with the most 20s are:

# of days above 20 C 1923 12 1944 11 1892 9

We've had seven days in the 20s so far this October and we'll likely get to at least nine, possibly as many as 11 by early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range

High: 13

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 8

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20