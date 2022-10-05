Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler...but only for today

It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since we had a day as "cool" as today in Edmonton.

We're forecasting a high of 14 or 15 C this afternoon. Sept. 20 was the last time we didn't get above 15 C in the city.

In fact, the first four days of October have all been in the 20s. That's the first time that's happening since 2008.

(Side note: The average high for Oct. 5 is 14 C. So...we're just back to average for today.)

We have a front lying NW to SE across Alberta from the Peace Country through the Edmonton region and down towards Coronation.

Some showers have developed along that front and although we're not in for a day of heavy, steady rain...there's a chance we'll see a shower or two before the day's done.

The same is true for most of north-central Alberta.

Rain won't be the headliner to today's forecast, it'll be the cooler, cloudy conditions and then a bit of wind this afternoon (gusts near 30 km/h).

Smoke from wildfires north of Fort McMurray and in parts of northwestern Alberta have prompted air quality Advisories for the Fort McMurray region and the Hinton/Grande Cache area.

That smoke will be highly variable, even with those areas due to the wind over the next 24 hours. We're not anticipating the smoke becoming an issue for the Edmonton region.

Warmer air returns tomorrow and we're back to sunshine for a few days.

Daytime highs should be near 20 C from Thursday right through Monday.

Another cooldown looks likely for Tuesday of next week. But...we'll have a better handle on that in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Wind becoming NE 20 gusting to 30 midday and this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: 14

Thursday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20