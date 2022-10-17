Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler weather IS coming, but not quite yet

This will likely be our last REALLY warm week. A much cooler airmass is poised to drop in by the weekend and instead of highs in the 15 C to 20 C range, we'll probably be in the 2 C to 7 C range next week.

At least, that's the way is shaping up as of now. Could that change? Maybe a bit.

But...there's a very high likelihood that our WELL ABOVE AVERAGE temperatures come to an end late this week.

So, here's how the week will play out:

Sunshine for today through Wednesday. Morning lows in the 2 to 5 C range. So...chilly in the mornings.

But, we'll climb to around 12 or 13 C by noon and afternoon temperatures will be up near 20 C over each of the next three days.

The average high for mid-October is 10 C. We'll remain above that on Thursday/Friday. BUT, we WILL start to see some cooler air dropping in.

Daytime highs probably slip to the mid-teens Thursday and in the 10 to 13 C range for Friday.

It's Saturday that looks to be the REAL pivot point.

Cloudy, single-digit daytime high and a good chance of rain. Not showers, but some steadier rain.

NOW...when you combine that risk of precipitation with the upper level cooling and the fact that it's October...I've seen this scenario before.

This could quite easily play out in a way that gives us our first taste of snow for the year.

I'm not ready to put it into my forecast yet. But, it's definitely something worth watching over the next few days.

Regardless of what happens with precipitation Saturday, it definitely looks like we'll be into a whole new temperature pattern by then.

Morning lows below 0 C next week and single-digit daytime highs.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 20

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7