Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, with a storm risk

Morning sun gives way to some clouds this afternoon and a good chance of some showers/thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s depending on the timing of that precipitation. But, it'll definitely be a lot cooler than yesterday.

Edmonton topped out at 31.2 C Tuesday.

We're back close to 30 C Thursday-Saturday. So...if you didn't like the heat yesterday, enjoy the break today.

The long-range temperature outlook has Edmonton in the low to mid 20s for Sunday/Monday before returning to the 25 to 30 C range for much of next week.

As for the storm risk today, the timing for the Edmonton area looks like "late afternoon."

It's possible we have some early-evening activity, but I think the front will have pushed east and south of the region by 7 or 8 p.m.

We can't rule out the chance of a severe storm in or near the area with large hail and potentially damaging gusts.

Don't be surprised if there are some watches and warnings issued later today for north-central and central Alberta.

That said, most of the area will just get some showers and non-severe thunderstorm(s).

The higher threat for severe weather looks to be in east-central Alberta this evening and across southern Alberta late today.

Again...most areas face a large hail/damaging wind threat. But, a tornado can't be ruled out in southern Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon with a 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 23

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - 30% chance of morning showers. Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afteroon High: 25