Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, with a storm risk
Morning sun gives way to some clouds this afternoon and a good chance of some showers/thunderstorms late this afternoon.
Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s depending on the timing of that precipitation. But, it'll definitely be a lot cooler than yesterday.
Edmonton topped out at 31.2 C Tuesday.
We're back close to 30 C Thursday-Saturday. So...if you didn't like the heat yesterday, enjoy the break today.
The long-range temperature outlook has Edmonton in the low to mid 20s for Sunday/Monday before returning to the 25 to 30 C range for much of next week.
As for the storm risk today, the timing for the Edmonton area looks like "late afternoon."
It's possible we have some early-evening activity, but I think the front will have pushed east and south of the region by 7 or 8 p.m.
We can't rule out the chance of a severe storm in or near the area with large hail and potentially damaging gusts.
Don't be surprised if there are some watches and warnings issued later today for north-central and central Alberta.
That said, most of the area will just get some showers and non-severe thunderstorm(s).
The higher threat for severe weather looks to be in east-central Alberta this evening and across southern Alberta late today.
Again...most areas face a large hail/damaging wind threat. But, a tornado can't be ruled out in southern Alberta.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon with a 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 23
Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Clearing overnight.
9pm: 17
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 28
Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 29
Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 28
Sunday - 30% chance of morning showers. Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 23
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 13
Afteroon High: 25