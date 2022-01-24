Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, with some light snow today
After a warm and melty weekend, get set for some cooler air to drop in today.
Temperatures will go from above zero early this morning to the -5 C range by midday.
We'll hold steady near -5 C through the afternoon and early evening in the Edmonton region.
Some occasional pockets of light snow are expected to move through the region today.
This doesn't look like a big, heavy dump of snow. But, we could pick up 1 to 4 cm by the end of the afternoon.
Warmer air pushes back in for Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon highs back above zero by a degree or three.
The end of the week has highs near the freezing mark and morning lows near -10 C.
So, if you're suffering from "Rink Melt," just be patient. The weather should start to cooperate a bit more later this week.
AND...looking LONG Range: the outlook for early next week has highs back in minus double digits for a few days.
After today's light snow, not much chance for precipitation in the Edmonton region until Sunday/Monday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with occasional light snow through the day. 1-4 cm possible.
Temperature falling to around -5 by midday and holding steady this afternoon.
Noon: -4
5pm: -5
Tonight - Cloudy.
9pm: -6
Midnight: -8
Temperature rising after midnight.
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
7am: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 2
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 0
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -1
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 0