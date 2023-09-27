Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend begins today

The 20-something afternoon highs are done for a while. After five consecutive days above 20 C, a cooling trend is taking over.

An upper trough is settling in over the province and sticks around through to the end of the week.

Friday's looking like the coolest day...somewhere in the 10 to 14 C range for a high.

We should get to 17 or 18 C in Edmonton today and then highs near 15 C on Thursday and Friday.

Aside from Friday, those forecast highs are a lot cooler than the past few days, but no worse than right around average.

Morning lows in the city should consistently stay above 0 C, but there might be some patchy frost in outlying areas in the coming days.

Looking LONG Range: Warmer air briefly moves in for Sunday/Monday and then an even BIGGER cooldown is looming for the middle-to-end of next week. Daytime highs will probably slip into single digits.

Precipitation outlook: A few scattered showers in the Edmonton area and to the south and southeast of the city early this morning. Looks like that precipitation should move off to the northeast by mid-morning and we'll get get some sunny breaks midday and this afternoon.

A new system develops in western Alberta early Thursday. That should bring some showers to northwest and western parts of the province (snow possible in the mountains).

We'll see that precipitation move east through the day and we're likely getting some showers/light rain in the Edmonton area late Thursday/Thursda night/Friday morning.

There's even a chance it lingers over the Edmonton area for much of the day Friday (we'll see how that develops).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - A few scattered showers in the area this morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 18

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers late in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18