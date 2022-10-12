Josh Classen's forecast: Crisp today, much warmer Thursday afternoon

Another nice Autumn day in Edmonton and area with temperatures getting just slightly above average this afternoon.

We hit a high of only 12 C on Tuesday, but should get to around 14 C this afternoon. The average high for mid-October is 12 C.

Mornings continue to be well above the freezing mark across most of the region. BUT...that may chance tomorrow morning.

Sunny and breezy through the day today. But, with the wind dropping off overnight AND the clear skies AND temperatures only getting to the mid-teens this afternoon...I think we'll be close to 0 C Thursday morning.

I have the city getting to a low of 2 C. So, still frost-free IN the city. But, in outlying areas, frost is definitely a possibility tomorrow morning.

THEN...warmer air pushes in through the afternoon and we'll have afternoon highs near 20 C for Thursday/Friday. (And Friday morning looks MUCH warmer than Thursday morning.)

We may see temperatures slip a bit on Saturday (back to a high in the 12 C to 16 C range).

But then we're right back to the 17 to 22 C range for Sunday through Tuesday.

IF we look REALLY long-range, it does appear that we'll see some cooler air start to settle in toward the end of next week.

So, we'll see how that plays out. Until then, we can expect the mild/warm streak to continue.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

Wind becoming NW 15-20 with gusts in the 30 km/h range midday and this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Clear. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20