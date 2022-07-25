Josh Classen's forecast: Don't let today fool you. It's going to be a HOT week

It'll be a cool start to the day and the work week.

But, we'll have some heat ramping up by mid-week with highs near 30 C for a few days.

So, if you don't like 28-32 C temperatures...enjoy today. This might be the coolest day for until the middle-to-end of next week.

It could be the last day with a high below 25 C until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

We've had a few showers in the Edmonton region early this morning.

Most of the more organized light rain has moved off into east-central Alberta. So, we're not expecting any steadier, widespread rain for the late morning or afternoon hours in Edmonton and area.

We'll get a few sunny breaks AND the possibility of a few scattered and brief light showers later this morning and/or this afternoon.

It won't be a soaker. But, there might be a bit of precipitation.

After today, sunshine takes over for Tuesday-Thursday as an upper ridge works it's way in from the west.

That ridge (bubble of heat aloft) will be centred on B.C. and the interior will get a week of temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (40+ in a few spots).

The hottest days for Edmonton and area will be Thursday/Friday with forecast highs of 30 C and 31 C.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have highs in the 27 to 30 C range.

In western Alberta, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the hottest days. Areas like Hinton/Edson/Grandge Prairie will get into the low 30s.

East-central and northeastern Alberta: Thursday/Friday will be the hottest with highs near 30 C.

Southern Alberta: Low to mid 30s for Thursday/Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers in the area early this morning.

Partly cloudy this afteroon with a 30% chance of a shower.

High: 22

Tonight - Mainly clear in the evening. A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 19

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 28