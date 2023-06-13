Josh Classen's forecast: Early shower and a late-day storm risk

The dry spell is about to break. After a lengthy period of below-average precipitation in Edmonton and much of the surrounding region, there are numerous chances for moisture over the next five to 10 days.

We've already had a "surprise" shot of showers and thunderstorms in the region early this morning.

That thunderstorm popped up near Drayton Valley just after midnight and was packing some heavy rain as it moved east towards Calmar (staying south of Highway 16 until right around Stony Plain/Spruce Grove).

The storm had weakened fairly significantly by the time it hit Edmonton.

We'll get some sunny breaks by mid-to-late morning and then another chance of showers/thunderstorms later this afternoon and this evening.

There's a risk of severe storms developing later today in areas from Drayton Valley/Edson northeast toward Fort McMurray and the Bonnyville region.

Edmonton and area is in that risk zone with the greatest threats being large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts.

However, the ECCC storm prediction centre is also including a slight risk of a tornado in their thunderstorm outlook for today, particularly in areas northwest of Edmonton.

The risk looks low, but it's not zero.

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts later today as they will very likely be issued for parts of central and northeastern Alberta.

As always, most areas will NOT see severe storms today. But, where exactly they will develop is yet to be determined and so it's better to be prepared and alert.

Temperatures are still expected to hit the mid to upper 20s late this afternoon. But, we'll tumble to the teens for Wednesday with showers or periods of rain.

It look like temperatures will hold steady in the 13 to 15 C range through most of Wednesday.

A developing area of low pressure later today will not only help kick off that thunderstorm risk this afternoon/evening, it's also going to produce some steadier rain in parts of the province Wednesday.

The latest modelling suggests a broad area of 20 to 50 mm is possible in western Alberta (including the Edson region). So, we're hoping it hits the fires and gives crews a bit of a breather.

We also have some heavier, steadier rain possible in eastern AB with 20-40 mm possible near the Saskatchewan border from around Wainwright north to Cold Lake.

There's also the potential for some heavier rainfall near and north of Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan (which is also VERY welcome news).

And it's doesn't end there. There's the potential for some evening showers/thunderstorms in parts of central Alberta on Friday.

Here in Edmonton, we could see some late-day precipitation Saturday and possibly some showers on Sunday.

PLUS...Monday, Wednesday and Thursday all have a chance of some moisture.

Cooler conditions will also prevail in the longer term.

Temperatures will hit highs near 20 Thursday and Saturday. Friday's looking to be in the low to mid 20s.

THEN...daytime highs in the 17 to 22 C range for Sunday-Thursday next week. Not COLD...but a lot cooler than it's been.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Shower ending early this morning. Mix of sun & cloud midday and early afternoon.

70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Wind: S 20 gusting at times to 40 km/h.

High: 27

Tonight - 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening.

Wind: NW 20 gusting at times to 50 km/h.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Windy. Temperature slowly falling through the day.

Morning: 15

Afternoon: 13

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19