Josh Classen's forecast: Easing into a warming trend

If you liked Monday, you'll like today. Edmonton's in for a fairly similar day with a "mix of sun and cloud" and an afternoon high around 3 C.

The only difference from yesterday is that it might be a bright breezier this afternoon (up to around 15 km/h).

The big story in the forecast is the warming trend. We're still a bit cooler than the average high of 8 C today, Wednesday and Thursday.

But...we'll be up around 10 C by Friday and in the 11 to 16 C range for highs Saturday/Sunday.

The long-range outlook keeps daytime highs in double digits through next week.

We've had some light snow in the Westlock/Gibbons areas early this morning. But, it's a pretty isolated pocket of precipitation.

Most of the Edmonton region and surrounding areas won't see any flurries today.

In fact, there really doesn't look to be any significant precipitation for the region between now and the weekend.

That said - there IS a slight risk of a few brief flurries overnight tonight and/or in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Convective flurries/snow IS likely in western Alberta again today. Most of that should remain in the foothills, but there might be one or two pockets that drift eastwards.

After tonight/early Wednesday...the next-best chance for precipitation in the Edmonton region looks to be Tuesday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 3

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries overnight.

9pm: -2

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14