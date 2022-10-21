Josh Classen's forecast: First frost comes this weekend

Cool, but not COLD temperatures are settling in across Alberta with Edmonton set to record it's first official frost Saturday morning.

There are some areas that have had a touch of frost on windshields and rooftops prior to this weekend.

But, temperatures haven't yet dropped below 0 C at the Blatchford weather station.

The main reason I point this out is that the record for the latest "first sub-zero temperature" is Oct. 22, 1975.

We'll probably tie that record this year.

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather pattern over the next few days as an upper trough has dug in over the province.

There's a chance of some occasional spotty precipitation in the Edmonton region today and Saturday.

It won't be anything significant. But, there might be a couple pockets of showers or rain/snow mix.

MOST of today and the weekend will just be "cloudy with occasional sunny breaks."

The upper trough (that pool of colder air aloft) looks like it'll move out early next week.

So, we should see a bit of a warm-up Monday/Tuesday.

We're up around 10 C for a daytime high in Edmonton today. We'll see morning temperatures a couple degrees below 0 C and afternoon temperatures in the 5 to 9 C range this weekend.

By Monday, we should be back into double-digits for an afternoon high. I mean...it's not going to get back to 20 C. But, Monday and Thursday could hit highs in the 10 to 15 C range.

LONG-range outlook:

Temperatures are expected to be in the 5 to 10 C range for most of next week (Monday and Thursday being the exceptions) with "partly cloudy" skies.

That pattern leads right into next weekend and Halloween.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a scattered shower.

Wind: 10-20 km/h with some gusts near 30 this afternoon.

High: 10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a scattered shower or pocket of mixed precipitation.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 8