Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive

Snow continues through the day today with a few more centimetres of accumulation before it tapers off and moves out of the Edmonton region.

Looks like the city should be done with the snow by 6 p.m.-ish.

We've had a few heavier pockets push through the Edmonton metro region overnight and early this morning.

So, we're probably looking at a bit more accumulation than I was expecting we'd have up to this point. That's due to the snow-line has set up a bit further WNW than anticipated.

That main band of snow should push further east through the day and bring heavier snow to east-central Alberta.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for areas south and east of Edmonton with 10-20 cm of snow expected (in general). Some spots could see closer to 30 cm of snow.

Because of the melting and freezing that took place before the accumulation, streets and sidewalks are slippery in many areas.

Keep in mind that bridges and overpasses (without any ground "insulation" beneath them) will probably be a lot icier than many city streets.

Temperatures will hold steady around -4 C for much of today. But, it'll be FEELING more like -10 C thanks to wind chill.

Wind speeds around 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, are expected for much of the day.

With skies clearing and wind easing tonight: temperatures will drop into the minus teens in the Edmonton area Thursday morning.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine and an afternoon temperature near -3 C.

Friday afternoon is our next shot at getting above 0 C, and it probably won't last long.

We had falling temperatures and a chance of some more snow Saturday.

THEN...the real cool spell starts Sunday.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the -9 C to -14 C range all of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Periods of snow. 3 to 7 cm. Wind 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Temperature steady near -4

Tonight - Snow tapering off early this evening. Wind easing.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: -7

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12