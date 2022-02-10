Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty and a slight cooldown

Brace for gusts in the 50-60 km/h range in the Edmonton region today.

At times, those gusts might be even stronger. But, for most of the day, 50-60 km/h gusts is what we'll be dealing with.

East-central and northwestern Alberta are under wind warnings with gusts likely to hit 90 km/h.

Temperatures hovered in the 6 C to 9 C range overnight as the wind mixed some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface.

But, there's cooler air set to move in over the next 24 hours. Not cold...but cooler.

We'll drop to around 3 C by late this afternoon in Edmonton and then a high near 0 C (maybe even slightly below) on Friday.

Wind will remain gusty right into Friday morning before easing Friday afternoon.

We also have a bit of snow on the way to Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The Cold Lake area has getting some decent rain this morning.

We've also had some rain in the Red Deer area (mostly to the west and south).

BUT...it'll likely be wet snow, not rain, that develops along a cold front later today. We're not anticipating any signficant snowfall amounts in and around Edmonton.

However, blowing snow could be a bit of an issue for the afternoon/evening commute.

Cooler for Friday and then we'll rebound Sat/Sun with highs in the 3 C to 7 C range.

Next week's setup looks closer to average for mid February with daytime highs in the 0 C to -5 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries this late this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.

Temperature falling this afternoon.

Noon: 6

5pm: 3

Tonight - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries in the evening.

Wind: NW 15-20 with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

9pm: 0

Friday - Partly cloudy. Gusty in the morning, wind easing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -2