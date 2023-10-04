Josh Classen's forecast: Gusty and cooler, big weekend warm-up

Showers continue in areas south and west of Edmonton AND in northeastern Alberta.

There's a slight risk of a scattered shower in the city this morning, but it looks like we're pretty much done with the precipitation.

The big weather story today is the wind. Gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range starting by late morning and continuing through to this evening.

Sustained wind speeds in the 20-30 km/h range.

Still breezy Thursday with 20 km/h wind gusting to around 40 km/h.

We'll be under a "mix of sun and cloud" in the Edmonton region today.

BUT...a high-pressure system slide in and clears skies for Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will get to a high of 12 or 13 C this afternoon. We'll slip close to the freezing mark Thursday morning and only get back to the 7 to 10 C range Thursday afternoon.

It's very likely that we'll be a couple degrees below 0 C Friday morning and then the big warming trend kicks in, just in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

So, it's a short-lived cooldown.

Windy and "cool" today and Thursday, frosty Friday morning...THEN...back close to 20 C on Friday and in the 19 to 23 C range for Saturday-Monday.

Elsewhere, showers will continue through the day today in northeastern Alberta and there's a good chance of some wet snow in Fort McMurray and areas to the north tonight and early Thursday.

Doesn't look like we'll see much/any accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - 30% chance of a shower this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-60 km/h range.

High: 13

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20