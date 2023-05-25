Josh Classen's forecast: Hazy and mild today, warming for the weekend

Smoke is a little more noticeable in the Edmonton region this morning.

Air quality decreased overnight and we're sitting at a level three (moderate risk) on the Air Quality Health Index in Edmonton this morning.

That's nowhere near as bad as last weekend and we're not expecting it to get that bad through today.

We'll likely have low to moderate risk AQHI readings through today and early Friday.

Conditions should improve by Friday afteroon as the the wind changes direction.

Temperature wise: We're in for a fairly similar day to Wednesday, just maybe a smidge cooler.

We hit 19.8 C in the city Wednesday afternoon and should get to 18 or 19 C in the city later today.

Warmer air is set to start moving in on Friday with an afternoon high in the 22-23 C range.

Saturday and Sunday both look like they'll have mild mornings and warm afternoons.

Edmonton will get morning lows in the 12 to 14 C range this weekend and highs in the mid 20s.

Precipitation outlook:

We'll probably get some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in western Alberta this afternoon.

For the Edmonton region, late Sunday is the next-best chance at see some moisture.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy and a bit smoky.

Wind: NNW 10 km/h

Air quality in the "low to moderate risk" range.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds & a bit hazy.

Air quality in the "low to moderate risk" range.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22