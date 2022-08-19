Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak peaks

Daytime highs will remain above average right through the end of next week.

BUT...the hottest days will likely be today and Saturday.

Daytime highs are forecast to break 30 C by a degree or two and that puts us in possible record-setting territory.

The record high for today is 32.2 C, set in 1981.

The record high for tomorrow (Aug. 20) is 31.1 C, set in 1894.

Both those marks are in jeopardy.

By Sunday/Monday, we'll see daytime highs pull back into the mid to upper 20s.

In fact, there's a chance we could stay below 25 C on Sunday. I don't think that'll happen, I have Edmonton getting to 26 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

But...there's a chance of some showers/thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening and overnight.

If that cloudcover sticks around and is a bit thicker than I'm expecting, maybe we stay a bit cooler.

Regardless, we'll be above the average high of 22 C.

Speaking of showers/thunderstorms. We'll see some develop in the foothills and up towards Grande Cache late today.

They won't have much chance of breaking away and heading east as they'll hit unfavorable conditions and fizzle out.

But, with a bit of a "ripple" in the pper ridge, we could see a different picture Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms developing in the west MAY track all the way towards the Edmonton region.

Long-range outlook:

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s all of next week.

Still no sign of significant rain. Just a few chances of showers/thunderstorms.

***On a personal note, this will be the last WxBlog for a while. After today, I'm on vacation until Sept. 7.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 31 **record high = 32.2, 1981

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 31.1, 1894

40% chance of showers/thunderstorms overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28