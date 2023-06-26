Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and unsettled week ahead
Get set for a week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s and a risk of late afternoon/evening thunderstorms every day this week.
Not everyone in the city or surrounding area will get a thunderstorm each day. But, it's impossible at this point to pin down exactly what neighbourhoods are more or less likely.
The Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre is outlining a risk of severe storms in areas north of Edmonton today with large hail and potentially damaging gusts as the main threats.
So, we'll be keeping a close eye on that and I'll have more details later this afternoon on CTV news at 5 and 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all have a similar outlook. There's a good amount of potential energy for storms in and around the Edmonton region.
So, anything that wants to fire up should be able to, provided there's a trigger to get things going.
That's not to say we'll see a shower or storm EVERY day this week. But, every day between (roughly) 4 and 10 pm has the possibility.
Mornings should be quite nice all week with mild temperatures and more sun than cloud.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
High: 27
Tonight - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.
9pm: 21
Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 27
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Thursday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 29
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 27
Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 28