Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk
The heat comes with a side of "precipitation risk" over the next few days.
Today, Friday and Saturday all have at least a CHANCE of a shower and/or thunderstorm.
BUT...that precipitation certainly doesn't look like it'll be dominate the overall weather pattern.
The big story is still the above-average temperatures.
AND...I may have overestimated just how hot we'll get these next few days.
After feeling quite confident that we'd get at least ONE 30-degree day between Wednesday and Saturday...I'm pulling back on the forecasted highs SLIGHTLY.
We'll be under a mix of sun and cloud today and that chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm will play a role in just how hot it gets today.
I'm going with a high of 28 C. IF the precipitation develops early in the afternoon, we may only get to about 26 C.
The risk of a shower/thunderstorm is mostly in the afternoon hours for the Edmonton region. By this evening...the chance of precipitation diminishes.
Friday/Saturday don't feature an afternoon chance of precipitation; it's an evening/late-night chance.
So, the daytime highs just be partly cloudy and highs will be in the upper 20s (still a shot at 30 C on Saturday, but I'm not as confident in that as I was a day or two ago).
As we get into the evening and overnight, some showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and north-central Alberta both nights.
We're still thinking Sunday/Monday will slip back to the mid-20s for highs and then it heats up for mid to late next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower and/or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.
High: 28
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 21
Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 27
Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening/overnight shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 29
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 25
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28