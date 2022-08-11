Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk

The heat comes with a side of "precipitation risk" over the next few days.

Today, Friday and Saturday all have at least a CHANCE of a shower and/or thunderstorm.

BUT...that precipitation certainly doesn't look like it'll be dominate the overall weather pattern.

The big story is still the above-average temperatures.

AND...I may have overestimated just how hot we'll get these next few days.

After feeling quite confident that we'd get at least ONE 30-degree day between Wednesday and Saturday...I'm pulling back on the forecasted highs SLIGHTLY.

We'll be under a mix of sun and cloud today and that chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm will play a role in just how hot it gets today.

I'm going with a high of 28 C. IF the precipitation develops early in the afternoon, we may only get to about 26 C.

The risk of a shower/thunderstorm is mostly in the afternoon hours for the Edmonton region. By this evening...the chance of precipitation diminishes.

Friday/Saturday don't feature an afternoon chance of precipitation; it's an evening/late-night chance.

So, the daytime highs just be partly cloudy and highs will be in the upper 20s (still a shot at 30 C on Saturday, but I'm not as confident in that as I was a day or two ago).

As we get into the evening and overnight, some showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and north-central Alberta both nights.

We're still thinking Sunday/Monday will slip back to the mid-20s for highs and then it heats up for mid to late next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower and/or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.

High: 28

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening/overnight shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28