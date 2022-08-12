Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weekend, storm risk Saturday

Sunny with a few clouds and a high CLOSE to 30 in Edmonton this afternoon.

AND...just like yesterday, the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter than what it reads on thermometers.

Thursday hit a high of 29 and felt in the low 30s at times through the afternoon.

So...it'll be a very similar day today, but with more sun.

The shower/thunderstorm risk will hold off until this evening and it's looking like a very LOW risk for the Edmonton region.

The best chance for a thunderstorms today will be in the foothills this afternoon and then into the Red Deer area this evening. Parts of Southern AB also have a thunderstorm risk.

Edmonton and area gets a much better chance of some showers/storms late Saturday.

Temperatures will hit the 27 to 30 range Saturday afternoon (humidity will be a bit of a factor again).

A broad area from the Peace Country SE towards Red Deer has a high thunderstorm potential Saturday afternoon.

Those showers and storms will move NE and we'll probably see at least SOME action in and around the city in the evening.

That's not great news for anyone heading to the Elks game Saturday, or hoping to be on a patio around 8-9pm.

Temperatures should top out in the mid 20s Sunday (our "coolest" day for a while) before bouncing back into the upper 20s Mon/Tue afternoon.

AND...it still looks like the setup for mid-to-late next week should be hotter than the pattern we're in now.

So...I'm going with highs in the 30-31 range for Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 29

Tonight - A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30