Josh Classen's forecast: Late-day showers and late-night gusts

A beautiful start to the day in the Edmonton region with some sun and light wind.

BUT...it won't stay that way all day.

A low-pressure system will slide across the province from northwest to southeast bringing showers, a few thunderstorms AND some gusty wind.

Wind warnings are in effect for areas south of Edmonton from Edmonton International Airport/Leduc/Camrose all the way through Red Deer and southeast to Medicine Hat.

Gusts could be upwards of 90 km/h in some areas with the most powerful wind coming late tonight and through the overnight period.

The city gets some showers late this afternoon and possibly again overnight.

The wind will start to pick up early this evening and we're anticipating 20-30 km/h sustained wind with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range this evening and overnight.

Thursday looks to be the reverse of today - Cloudy and windy in the morning...clearing and calming down in the afternoon.

Daytime highs today and Thursday should be in the 12 to 16 C range.

We'll warm up for Friday and the weekend with highs near 20 Friday and Saturday and low to mid 20s for Sunday and Monday.

AND...lots of sun through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers late this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 60% chance of showers overnight.

Wind becoming NW 30-40 with gusts in the 50-60 range late this evening and overnight.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning, easing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22