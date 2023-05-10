Josh Classen's forecast: Light wind, warm and late-day showers or storms

Today and Thursday should play out a lot like the past two days in Edmonton and across central and north-central Alberta.

A mix of sun and cloud through the first half of the day with light wind.

Then...a few showers and thunderstorms will start to bubble up in the afternoon and early evening hours.

On Monday, most of the city got hit with some rain.

Tuesday, most of the city got missed, but there was some HEAVY rain and a significant dump of hail in parts of west Edmonton.

Which parts of the city and how much of the city and surrounding area will get hit today remains TBD.

But, it's very likely that we'll have showers and thunderstorms in the area before today is done.

The same goes for Thursday as it remains unsettled for one more day.

An upper ridge (warm air aloft) moves in by Friday and strengthens over the weekend.

Sunny and hot conditions will persist across almost all of Alberta for several days with highs near 30 C in Edmonton and area this weekend.

Northern Alberta could be in the low to mid 30s.

That part of the province hasn't had much/any moisture over these past few days and the fire risk remains "Very High/Extreme" across much of northern Alberta.

In west-central Alberta, it sounds like the precipitation, cooler temperatures and light wind has helped the wildfire situation these past few days.

However, the fire risk will climb once again as we head into the weekend thanks to the heat and stronger wind.

We'll also see the wind change direction at some point late this weekend, this weekend or early next week, and once that happens, we'll start to see some smoke move into the Edmonton region.

At this point, exactly when that might happen is uncertain.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of afternoon showers and/or thunderstorms.

Light wind.

High: 19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms early this evening.

Clouds breaking after midnight.

9pm: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 30

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30