Josh Classen's forecast: Low 20s and afternoon sunny breaks

Afternoon highs are forecast to remain near average for the next three days in Edmonton.

That'll put us within a degree or two of 23 C for today, Wednesday and Thursday.

We have some scattered light showers in the Edmonton region this morning and that should continue through to late morning.

Most neighbourhoods won't get much or any.

It looks like there's a slightly more organized area of rain just south of Stony Plain stretching southwest toward Breton and a larger area of rain from around Camrose southwest toward Red Deer.

Given that the flow is from the ESE, the showers southwest of Edmonton will move away from the city, while the precipitation southeast of the city will slide back to the west, but should stay mostly south of Edmonton through the morning hours.

Areas from Leduc and Wetaskiwin south to Red Deer have the best chance at seeing that moisture this morning.

The flow will become more WNW later today, but most of that precipitation will have fizzled out by then.

You don't have to go too far north of Edmonton to get into some clearer skies and I think we'll see some sun in the city this afternoon.

Thunderstorms (potentially severe) will develop in western and northwestern Alberta again this afternoon.

Large hail and downpours are the primary threats. We're not expecting those storms to travel very far, they should remain fairly stationary.

So, no significant risk of seeing them push far enough east to affect the Edmonton area.

In southern Alberta, the severe threat today includes a risk of funnel clouds and possibly landspout tornado(s).

Edmonton's best chance at some storms comes Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The other thing I'll be keeping an eye on is the smoke forecast. Some of the modelling indicates some fairly thick wildfire smoke blowing into the Edmonton region late Wednesday and through Thursday. So, air quality may become an issue on Thursday.

Sunnier and warmer conditions move in for Friday and the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers in the area.

Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - 30% chance of showers in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Increased wildfire smoke may be an issue.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27