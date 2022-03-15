Josh Classen's forecast: Melty and a precipitation risk today

A low-pressure system sliding across the province followed by a cold front will produce some wet snow and showers in central and northern Alberta through the day.

We've been seeing some wet snow in northwestern Alberta this morning and the precipitation zone will shift east this morning and afternoon.

The Edmonton area gets a chance of some showers and/or wet snow late this morning.

There's also a risk of a pop-up shower in early to mid afternoon.

Accumulating snow is possible in parts of northeastern Alberta later today (2-4 cm possible in the Bonnyville/Cold Lake region).

We're also expecting several centimetres of snow and some strong wind through the mountains and foothills.

Edmonton should still manage to get to about 4 C for a daytime high this afternoon and we will see some occasional sunny breaks.

Sunnier conditions and a bit warmer Wednesday/Thursday, although only by a degree or three.

Daytime highs are still expected to be in the 2 C to 7 C range throughout the rest of this week.

Thursday PROBABLY ends up being the warmest day of the week and Sunday looks to be at the low end of that temperature range. We also have a decent chance of getting some precipitation on Sunday.

Long range outlook remains mild. We're expecting temperatures in that 2 C to 7 C range again next week.

There are some hints at slightly cooler conditions for the last few days of the month.

But...that's a long ways off and we'll have a better handle on that in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

60% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix later this morning and/or this afternoon.

Wind: WSW 10-20 km/h.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Wind: W 10-20 with some gusts to 30 km/h.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2