Josh Classen's forecast: Mild, foggy and some precipitation coming Tuesday

Temperatures stayed several degrees above average in Edmonton this weekend. The historical average high for Nov. 6-10 is in the 1 to 2 C range. This week, we'll be around 4 to 7 C range.

Thick fog that developed late Sunday will linger through the early morning hours of Monday before dissipating late this morning and giving way to sunny skies.

We might see some fog re-develop overnight tonight in central Alberta.

Further north, we have some mixed precipitation in the Peace Country and over in northeastern Alberta between Lac La Biche and Fort McMurray.

That'll continue to move northeast through the morning.

A new area of low pressure forms in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday and brings some rain/snow.

We'll probably see some of that in the Edmonton area late Tuesday afternoon.

It's leaning more towards rain than snow. But, there may be some wet snow in later in the day.

The other issue will be the wind. Gusts near 60 km/h are likely for late Tuesday afternoon and through the evening/overnight.

Calmer and a bit sunnier for Wednesday-Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Fog patches dissipating by late morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Fog patches overnight.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of showers or wet snow in the afternoon.

Becoming gusty in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8