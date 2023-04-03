Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to the week, then a big warm-up

Average daytime highs for the first week of April are around 8 C. So, we'll stay slightly cooler than average for a few more days in Edmonton.

The city hit highs of 5 C both Saturday and Sunday. We'll be in the 3 to 6 C range today and Tuesday.

Then...we jump into double digits by the end of the week and through the Easter long weekend.

Heavy snow hit parts of south and southwest Alberta this past weekend. The Edmonton region had some pockets of flurries and some gigantic snowflakes late Sunday.

But, no heavy snow is expected in the area over the next five to 10 days.

We do have some flurries/light snow just east and northeast of Edmonton this morning, but that'll continue to move eastward through the day.

We're also expecting some pockets of wet snow to pop up in the Grande Prairie and Whitecourt regions and near Drayton Valley/Nordegg later this afternoon/evening.

It looks like that'll fizzle out before getting to the city, although there's a slight risk of a few snowflakes in parts of the area early this evening.

Tuesday: Some more light snow/flurries develop in northwest and west-central Alberta late in the day.

Some of that will drift in the Fort McMurray region by early Wednesday morning.

I've left the risk of flurries OUT of the Edmonton forecast, but there might be a brief flurry in parts of the area late Tuesday night/overnight.

For the most part...just a "mix of sun and cloud" in the city today and Tuesday with a bit more sun coming Wednesday/Thursday.

Daytime highs jump to the 4 to 9 Crange Wednesday/Thursday and then we'll likely have afternoon highs in the 10 to 15 C range for Friday/Saturday.

12 to 17 degree highs expected Sunday/Monday.

Morning lows should be in the -3 to -7 C range through the first half of the week and then closer to 0 C by the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12