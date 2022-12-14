Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures hang on for a few days

Daytime highs in Edmonton will be right around average for today, Thursday and Friday.

The milder air that moved in last night hangs around until the end of the work week, but not a day longer.

Cold air settles in this weekend and we're in another deep freeze all of next week.

As for today: Sunshine, light wind and temperatures pretty steady in the -3 C to -6 C range for most of the morning and early/mid afternoon.

We'll start to get some cooling late this afternoon and then temperatures just hold steady in the -9 C to -12 C range this evening and overnight.

Cloudier conditions for Thursday and Friday.

AND...as the blob of arctic air begins to drop in, we'll get some flurries or light snow starting late Friday and carrying through Saturday (possibly into Sunday as well).

It's a bit early to speculate on snowfall amounts, but it doesn't appear that this'll be a big 10-20 cm snowfall. It's probably somewhere between 1 and 5 cm.

We'll have more on that later in the week.

Temperatures in the mid minus teens for Saturday and then around -20 C Sunday.

Wednesday/Thursday of next week look to be the BOTTOM of the deep freeze with daytime highs in the mid -20s and Thursday morning could be in the -30s.

How long does that cold spell last? At least through the end of next week. We're probably out of the coldest air by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But, we'll still very likely be cold for those days.

We may see a return to the -5 C range somewhere in the last few days of the month. (That's a long ways off and subject to change. But...that's how it's looking as of now.)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

9am: -6

Noon: -4

2pm: -3

6pm: -8

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -10

Temperature steady overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning: -19

Afternoon : -20

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -21