Josh Classen's forecast: Mild weather stays

If you liked yesterday, you'll enjoy today and Friday.

More sun than cloud and above-average temperatures. We made it to a high of 8 C Wednesday and we'll take a run at a double digit high in Edmonton this afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look just SLIGHTLY "cooler" with highs in the 6-8 C range.

Speaking of SLIGHT: There is a very low risk of a bit of brief precipitation moving through the Edmonton and/or Red Deer region overnight.

We'll get some increasing cloud for the overnight hours and MAYBE a few raindrops mixed with some wet snow.

Sunday's the day we're REALLY eyeing up for snow potential, though.

I'm becoming more confident in the chance that we'll see some precipitation move through central and north-central Alberta.

The questions are: precipitation type and amount.

Those are pretty important questions that we don't have a really good answer to right now.

The model data all supports snow. BUT...that same model data is underestimating surface temperature, so what's to say it's not underestimating the mid-level temperatures that are key to precip type.

My concern is that this looks like it could be a setup for a blast of heavy, wet snow with several centimetres of accumulation.

We'll know more in the coming days. Stay tuned...

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Wind: SW 10

High: 9

Tonight - Cloudy overnight with a slight risk of some brief mixed precip.

Skies clearing by early morning.

9pm: 2

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - SPRING EQUINOX

Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.

Several centimetres of accumulation is possible.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7