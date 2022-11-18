Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air starts to roll back in

After a pair of cold days, milder air returns today.

AND...once it settles in, the warmer conditions should stick around for at least a week.

Through the first 17 days of November, we only had six days with a daytime high above 0 C.

We could see EIGHT days with highs above 0 C from this Saturday through to next Saturday.

Windy conditions this morning will ease this afternoon and we should get to a high around -2 C under fairly sunny skies.

Another sunny day Saturday. We'll have temepratures in the -10 C to -15 C range in the morning, so it'll be a chilly start to the day.

But, we'll climb a degree or two above freezing in the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday look like they'll have highs in the 2 to 5 C range.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

No significant chance of snow in the forecast over the next five days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Windy this morning, but calming this afternoon.

10am: -5 wind chill -12

Noon: -4 wind chill -11

4pm: -2 light wind

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -7

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Partly cloudy through the day. Becoming cloudy in the evening.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2