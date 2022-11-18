Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air starts to roll back in
After a pair of cold days, milder air returns today.
AND...once it settles in, the warmer conditions should stick around for at least a week.
Through the first 17 days of November, we only had six days with a daytime high above 0 C.
We could see EIGHT days with highs above 0 C from this Saturday through to next Saturday.
Windy conditions this morning will ease this afternoon and we should get to a high around -2 C under fairly sunny skies.
Another sunny day Saturday. We'll have temepratures in the -10 C to -15 C range in the morning, so it'll be a chilly start to the day.
But, we'll climb a degree or two above freezing in the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday look like they'll have highs in the 2 to 5 C range.
PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:
No significant chance of snow in the forecast over the next five days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Windy this morning, but calming this afternoon.
10am: -5 wind chill -12
Noon: -4 wind chill -11
4pm: -2 light wind
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -7
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 1
Sunday - Partly cloudy through the day. Becoming cloudy in the evening.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 1
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 2