Josh Classen's forecast: More showers and rain coming

After hitting a high of 25 C on Tuesday, we'll be a bit cooler over the next few days with more precipitation in the forecast.

Daytime highs should return to the low to mid 20s by the weekend and the long-range outlook has some warm weather coming next week.

As for today...cloudy with a few sunny breaks AND a few showers. But, instead of late-afternoon/evening precipitation...this will come through earlier in the day.

We have a chance of some showers late this morning/midday and then we'll probably see some more showers/thunderstorms develop this afternoon in the Edmonton region.

Severe storms are possible in a zone from around Edson southeast through the Red Deer/Calgary areas. Large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

Those storms will move ESE and should mostly (if not entirely) stay south of the Edmonton region.

That's not to say there's zero risk; it's just a much lower risk for the city.

Thursday's been our interesting "one to watch" all week. And...it's still looking wet.

Parts of central and north-central Alberta could get a really good soaker from this system (30-50 mm potentially?).

The latest outlook from the HRDPS model has Edmonton getting grazed with a chance of some light showers in the morning.

THEN...some heavier, steadier rain pushes through in the afternoon/evening Thursday.

It remains to be seen if that's exactly how it'll play out. But...if you made me bet on a scenario right now...that'd be the one I'd go with.

Showers/rain may linger into the early-morning hours of Friday, then some clearing Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks drier, sunnier and warmer.

Low 20s Saturday and mid 20s Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with occasional sunny breaks. A few showers moving through the area midday and this the afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Partly cloudy this evening and overnight.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Cloudy with showers & periods of rain off and on throughout the day, especially in the afternoon.

40% chance of showers in the morning. 70% chance of showers and/or rain in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight and early Friday morning.

Friday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24