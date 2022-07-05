Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showers

Periods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.

Areas further south, like Red Deer, should get out of the precipitation by mid-morning.

But...the Edmonton region and areas along highway 16 from Edson to Lloydminster will likely see the rain right through to midday.

By this afternoon, it'll become a risk of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms for Edmonton and parts of northern Alberta (Peace Country east to Bonnyville).

We'll also have some thunderstorms pop up in the foothills that could push back through the Red Deer region later today.

Those showers/stomrs will track into east-central Alberta tonight.

The risk of precipitation continues right through into tonight for the Edmonton area. But, the showers become a lot spottier in the evening/overnight.

So, the wettest part of the day will be this morning, then...cloudy with sunny breaks and a few occasional showers this afternoon/evening.

If you have outdoor plans for the afternoon/evening, I wouldn't cancel them yet.

Temperatures will top out in the 16 or 17 C range depending on whether we get any sunny breaks and the timing/intensity of any showers this afternoon.

Wednesday should be a bit sunnier (mix of sun & cloud) with a return to an afternoon high in the low 20s.

After that...it's low to mid 20s for highs Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.

Thursday morning could have some showers and there's a thunderstorm risk late in the day. But, most of the daytime hours should just be a "mix of sun & cloud."

LONG RANGE: Still trending towards some heat for next week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s and possibly around 30 on a couple days.

This is the strongest signal of "summer heat" that I've seen and it'll be surprising if next week doesn't deliver at least a few 25-30 degree daytime highs.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Periods of light rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with some hit & miss showers and possibly thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. A few hit & miss showers in the area this evening and overnight.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the morning.

60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon/early evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24