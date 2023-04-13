Josh Classen's forecast: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and mild temperatures

The pattern remains basically unchanged from yesterday. Cooler air aloft as the upper trough lingers for another day or two.

So...we get some sunny and crisp mornings with temperatures just slightly below 0 C today and Friday.

Edmonton gets back to about 8 C by midday and then highs near 12 C today and tomorrow.

Because of that cooler upper air, we have some instability and that'll help produce some clouds through the afternoon hours.

AND...just like Wednesday, a few scattered showers will pop up over central and north-central Alberta.

Those showers should be fairly spotty and relatively brief. So, not everyone's going to get them.

In the foothills and mountain parks, we'll have some late-day convective flurries over the next two days.

The upper-level warming through the weekend should limit the development of afternoon clouds. So, we're warmer and sunnier for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to highs the mid to upper teens both days.

The ridge does look like it'll collapse towards the end of the weekend though, so we'll likely get some clouds in the evening Sunday.

AND...with some colder air dropping air dropping back in aloft early next week, we're in a similar situation to what we had this week.

Showers or periods of rain are possible Monday and we can't rule out the risk of some snow or a "rain/snow mix" for Tuesday.

Daytime highs are also expected to slip next week with a couple single-digit days likely Tuesday/Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.

A few brief, scattered showers in the area late this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Clouds this evening, clearing overnight.

9pm: 7

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.

A few brief, scattered showers in the area late in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Sunny with some increasing cloud late in the day.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9