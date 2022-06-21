Josh Classen's forecast: New season, not much change to the weather pattern

It's the summer solstice today, the start of astronomical summer.

(Meteorological summer began June 1.)

More on the solstice in a minute...first let's get into the weather (which won't really change much).

Temperatures should get into the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton and area.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon.

Showers and/or thunderstorms are possibly this evening and overnight.

That precipitation will develop in west-central and northwestern Alberta this afternoon and then push east.

East-central and northeastern Alberta get a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening and overnight.

Wednesday's will likely be a bit cloudier and the chance of showers comes earlier for the Edmonton region.

It's more like a midday/afternoon risk. No guarantees your neighbourhood or yard gets hit as this will be spotty showers and thunderstorm activity.

BUT...I think at least some parts of the Edmonton region will see some precip tonight and again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday still has the potential to be a steadier rain.

The question is: Does it settle over Edmonton or just to the south and east?

At this point...plan for Thursday to be cool, cloudy and wet. I think it's VERY likely that we get at least some rain (especially in the afternoon).

Is it just a bit of light rain in the afternoon? Or...is it heavier pockets that stick around all day?

We'll keep updating that throughout the week.

OK...back to the solstice:

At 3:13 this morning, the sun's rays were directly over the Tropic of Cancer, the furthest north they'll get.

That makes today the "longest" day of the year (most hours of daylight).

We get 17 hours, 2 minutes and 43 seconds between sunrise and sunset in Edmonton.

That's about 9.5 hours longer than the Winter Solstice.

BUT...It's only about a second longer than yesterday and between now and the end of the month, we'll only lose about 5 minutes of daylight.

Sunset is at 10:07 p.m. today and it won't slip to 9:59 p.m. until July 11. We won't get a 9:30 p.m. sunset until July 31st.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun. Partly cloudy this afternoon. 30% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 23

Tonight - 70% chance of hit & miss showers and/or thunderstorms in the area this evening and overnight.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of hit & miss afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23