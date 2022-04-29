Josh Classen's forecast: Nice weather to end April
Average temperatures prevail for the next few days.
Daytime highs in the 12 C to 16 C range in Edmonton. Saturday morning will be another chilly start (much like today and yesterday).
By Sunday, we should see the morning lows climb to the 5 C range.
As for sky conditions: morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds today and Saturday.
There will probably be a few isolated showers scattered through the region in the late afternoon/early evening.
Like yesterday, most of the area won't get anything. But, a few spots will see a brief shower.
Wind looks relatively light for today (10-15 km/h). A bit stronger tomorrow with the possibility of a some afternoon gusts near 30 km/h.
Looking ahead to next week: good chance of some highs in the 20s for Wednesday-Friday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
Wind: WNW 10-15 km/h
High: 13
Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower.
9pm: 6
Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.
Wind: E 15-20 km/h
30% chance of a small, isolated shower in the evening.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 14
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 15
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 16
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21