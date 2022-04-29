Josh Classen's forecast: Nice weather to end April

Average temperatures prevail for the next few days.

Daytime highs in the 12 C to 16 C range in Edmonton. Saturday morning will be another chilly start (much like today and yesterday).

By Sunday, we should see the morning lows climb to the 5 C range.

As for sky conditions: morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds today and Saturday.

There will probably be a few isolated showers scattered through the region in the late afternoon/early evening.

Like yesterday, most of the area won't get anything. But, a few spots will see a brief shower.

Wind looks relatively light for today (10-15 km/h). A bit stronger tomorrow with the possibility of a some afternoon gusts near 30 km/h.

Looking ahead to next week: good chance of some highs in the 20s for Wednesday-Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 10-15 km/h

High: 13

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower.

9pm: 6

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Wind: E 15-20 km/h

30% chance of a small, isolated shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21