Josh Classen's forecast: Not too hot, not too cold
There's no runaway warming trend in the forecast or legitimate HEAT.
But, temperatures WILL hit highs in the 16 C to 21 C range through the weekend and into Monday.
After that, a decent chance of rain Tuesday/Wednesday and (as a result) cooler temperatures.
That's a ways off though, let's focus on the more immediate future.
Sunny skies this morning will give way to some afternoon cloud in the Edmonton area.
There's a chance of a shower in the area this afternoon. But, any showers that develop should be fairly localized.
Parts of the Edmonton region had a bit of rain late Wednesday, while much of the city got nothing.
It'll be a similar situation this afternoon.
Areas just north of Edmonton and in east-central AB have the best chance at seeing some showers.
There may even be one or two lightning strikes.
Friday's shaping up to be cloudier and a degree or three cooler.
We're still expecting some showers to get shoved east-to-west across the province off a massive area of low pressure over Saskatchewan/Manitoba.
Temperatures will depend on if/when we get some of the precip (it's possible, but not a guarantee that your backyard will get wet)
Morning clouds Saturday will clear off in the afternoon and we'll be in the mid to upper teens for a daytime highs.
THEN...right around 20 for highs Sunday/Monday in Edmonton.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
30% chance of a shower late this afternoon.
High: 18
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 13
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 16
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21
Tuesday - Cloudy. 40% chance of rain.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 13