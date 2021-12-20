Josh Classen's forecast: Outta the arctic air, but not for long

Enjoy this break from the cold. It won't last.

Edmonton has had seven consecutive days with highs below -10 C (four of those were highs below -16 C).

We'll briefly break out of the arctic air before it slams back in for Christmas.

We're also expecting a bit of light snow over the next few days with the arrival of some warmer air.

It probably won't amount to much more than 1-3 cm of snow each day. But...Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all have a chance of snow.

Temperatures should get close to -10 C this afternoon (maybe even slightly above).

Tuesday's shaping up to be warmest day of the week with a high near -4 C.

In fact, with temperatures set to rise overnight, we'll probably wake up in single digits Tuesday.

Wednesday looks good with a high in the -5 C to -9 C range.

THEN...by Thursday afternoon, we're right back to the -15 C to -20 C range and highs look poised to be in the -20s C for the weekend and beyond.

Morning lows will be around -30 C Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond.

It looks to me like that Dec. 24-26 forecast is pretty locked in. I can't see that changing too much.

Beyond that, there's a relatively good chance we'll get a wave of warmer air for at least a day or two next week.

It's hard to see when that might happen right now. But, the "warm-up" we'll get over the next few days didn't look very likely last week either, and here it is.

With arctic air, either you're IN it, or you're OUT. There often isn't much in-between and it's sometimes tough to find that boundary in long-range forecasts.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -10

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: -15

Temperature rising overnight.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow in the afternoon.

WINTER SOLSTICE

8am: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow in the morning.

Temperature slowly dropping.

Morning: -15

Afternoon: -17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -21