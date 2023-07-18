Josh Classen's forecast: Rain tapers off midday, staying cool this afternoon

Steady and, at times, heavy rain continues to push through the Edmonton region this morning.

Up to 6 a.m., cumulative radar indicates an estimated 65-100 mm of rain has fallen in some areas east and southeast of Edmonton.

The radar is showing roughly 15-30 mm for the city, but our CTV network of gauges are all measuring slightly over 30 mm of rain, so far.

We still have a few hours of rain before it tapers off. So, the final tally will likely be 5 to 10 mm higher than what we're seeing this morning.

The rain should taper off/move out of the Edmonton area by midday. We may see a few sunny breaks this afternoon and just a slight chance of a scattered shower in the region.

We haven't had an afternoon high below 20 C in the city since July 3, but we'll probably stay in the teens today.

Gusty wind this morning should start to ease through the afternoon.

Back to the 20s Wednesday and then mid 20s for Thursday through the weekend.

There will probably be some scattered showers/thunderstorms that develop in northern Alberta later today and again late Wednesday.

We have a slight risk of seeing one of those in or near the Edmonton region late Wednesday.

Sunshine in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with a shower or thunderstorm possible Friday night.

Smoke doesn't look like it'll be TOO much of an issue in the coming days (low to moderate risk on the Air Quality Health Index).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain ending midday.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks this afternoon, with a 30% chance of a late-afternoon shower.

Gusty this morning, easing this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afteroon.

Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26