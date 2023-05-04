Josh Classen's forecast: Record heat again today, cooler by the weekend

It's shaping up to be another scorcher in Edmonton and right across the province.

Almost two dozen records were set in Alberta on Wednesday and we'll see a number of record highs broken again today.

Edmonton TIED yesterday's record high of 30.0 C (originally set in 2016).

Edmonton International Airport hit 31.1 C to set a new record high for May 3 (the old mark was 29.6 C in 2016).

You can find a full list of all the new record highs here.

We'll likely see some thunderstorms develop in western Alberta late this afternoon.

One storm cell went "rogue" yesterday and made it all the way to the Stony Plain area.

It's highly unlikely that we'll see anything come that far east this evening.

Edmonton's next-best chance for precipitation still looks to be this weekend.

We'll "cool" to a high in the mid 20s Friday in the Edmonton area and then get afternoon highs in the 16 to 21 C range for Saturday-Monday.

I'm not expecting any heavy, steady rain through the weekend. But, we may see some scattered showers late Saturday, Sunday and perhaps even Monday.

Wind will continue to be a factor over the next few days. It'll pick up to SE 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h around lunchtime today and through this afternoon.

It'll probably ease a bit late tonight and then SE 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h through the day Saturday.

LONG-RANGE Outlook: Highs near 20 C early next week, but climbing to the mid to upper 20s towards the end of next week. Staying mostly dry through the week with a risk of some showers or thunderstorms mid-week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: Calm this morning, becoming SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday & this afternoon.

High: 31

***record high for May 4 is 28.8 in 2016

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 24

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Wind: SE 30 gusting to 50 midday and in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Increasing cloud through the day. 30% chance of showers late in the day.

Windy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

30% chance of showers overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20