Josh Classen's forecast: Shortest day of the year and coldest day of the week

It's the Winter Solstice today. The sun's most direct rays reach their further point south before starting to shift back northwards.

That's all thanks to the fact the earth orbits around the sun while spinning on a tilted axis. (More on this in Weather Watchers Thursday/tomorrow on CTV News at 6).

The bigger issue today isn't so much the lack of daylight; it's the temperature and the wind.

As cold as it was yesterday, today's looking even colder and breezier.

Tuesday had a high of -28 C, but that came just after midnight. The average temperature from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. was -31.7 C.

Wind speeds were in the 5 to 10 km/h range and we had an average wind chill of -39.7.

Today's average temperature for the same timeframe will likely be -32 C (so...not THAT much different).

The REALLY big difference is the wind.

Wind speeds are expected to be in the 10 to 20 km/h range and that's forecast to produce an average wind chill of -43.

We'll probably also have some gusts in the 30 km/h range at times today which will make it feel even worse (although, gusts aren't calculated into the official wind chill reports).

Thursday has a chance to be just as cold through the day, but the wind should be calmer.

We'll start to see some milder air move in Thursday night and Friday's morning temperature should be in the mid -20s.

Edmonton's forecast to get to around -20 C Friday afternoon.

As I've been talking about all week, that weekend warm-up doesn't appear to be coming.

Most of you probably have automated weather apps on your phone that have been calling for much warmer weekend temperatures than I've been forecasting.

We're starting to see those automated forecasts coming into line with my skepticism about whether the mid and upper level warming would mix down to the surface by Saturday/Sunday.

AND...that warming aloft doesn't appear to be as significant as earlier modelling suggested.

So, I'm keeping the forecast highs in the minus teens for Saturday and Sunday. We'll very likely get a more significant "warming" next week as temperatures get back to the -5 C to -10 C range for daytime highs.

We'll definitely be out of the deep freeze and the coldest air. So, it'll FEEL significantly milder outside by the weekend.

But, if you're hoping for a return to the -5 C range...you probably have to wait until early next week (or head south or west).

Here's the caveat: It's still only Wednesday and that pattern could change. But, that's hope it's shaping up as of now.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20 km/h with gusts around 30.

Wind chill in the -40s all day.

High: -30

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15 km/h

9pm: -31 ***wind chill near -41

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: -34

Afternoon High: -29

Temperature rising overnight.

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day snow.

Christmas Eve

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of morning snow.

Christmas Day

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -6