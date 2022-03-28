Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy Monday, warmer Tuesday

More snow and one more cool day.

Warmer air pushes back in by tomorrow afteroon.

By then, a few more centimetres of snow will be on the ground.

Accumulation will be variable across the Edmonton region with northern parts more likely to get higher amounts than southern areas.

It looks like MOST of Edmonton will get 2 to 6 cm accumulation by this evening.

However, the HRDPS model is projecting closer to 10 cm for some areas just northeast of the city (including Fort Saskatchewan).

Is it possible we see some higher totals in a few spots around the city as well? Yep. So...expect to 2 to 6 cm...but a few spots could get a bit more.

We'll have periods of snow off and on through the day, tapering off this evening.

Temperatures should get a degree or two above 0 C this afternoon with not much for wind.

The wide band of snow stretches west to east across the province from Grande Cache to Cold Lake this morning.

It'll slowly slink off off to the southeast as a high pressure system builds in from the northwest.

By Tuesday, we'll be back to some sun and temperatures will climb to the 5 C to 7 C range.

We're expecting highs in the 6 C to 10 C for Wed/Thu/Fri with a chance of a late-day shower on Wednesday.

The average high for this week climbs from 6 degrees today to 8 C by Friday.

So, after today, we're back to "average" temperatures for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with occasional periods of snow. 2 to 6 cm accumulation likely.

High: 2

Tonight - Flurries/snow ending this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: -3

Tuesday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8