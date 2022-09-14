Josh Classen's forecast: Some sun, some haze and mild temperatures
It's shaping up to be another day with sun (and some haze) with a high just above 20 C.
Conditions should be very similar to Tuesday. We'll be right around 15 C by noon in Edmonton and we should be 20 to 22 C from about 4-7 p.m.
That temperature pattern will repeat itself Thursday/Friday.
BUT...we'll probably have some extra cloudcover on Thursday, especially in the morning.
There's a chance for some scattered showers in the mountain parks today (particularly, further south).
Thursday also has a chance of showers in western Alberta from just north of Hinton/Edson down through the Red Deer area.
One or two of those showers may push through the Edmonton area late Thursday evening.
The Friday night/Saturday outlook remains a bit of an uncertainty.
Modelling has been back and forth on the potential for showers or rain in the Edmonton area.
We should have a better handle on this tomorrow. For now, I'll go with a chance of some evening showers in the area Friday and a chance of morning showers/light rain on Saturday.
Temperatures also look like they'll slip back to around average (highs near 17 C) this weekend.
Early next week brings a bit more of a cooldown with morning lows in the 4 or 5 C range and highs in the low to mid teens.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny (with some high-level haze)
High: 22
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 16
Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning, Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
30% chance of a shower late in the evening.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 20
Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 21
Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Then, a Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 14