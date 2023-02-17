Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like start to long weekend, wintry finish

We knew this mild weather couldn't last FOREVER. I mean, it IS still February. AND...it looks like we're in for another blast of cold air next week.

But the mild weather WILL stick around up until Monday.

We should get above 0 C today, Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton. That'll put us at 15 days above 0 C this month.

That's actually not unusual.

Last year had 13 days above 0 C in February; 2020 had 16.

The AVERAGE number of days above 0 C in February is 13.

What IS unusual is the timing of next week's cold spell.

Edmonton hasn't had daytime highs below -15 C in the back half of February since 2014.

In fact, there aren't even that many times we've had high below -10 C in the back half of February in the past 10 years.

BUT...it looks like that's what's coming.

The coldest days are still expected to be Wednesday-Friday. Morning's into the -22 C to -27 C range and afternoon highs in the -15 C to -20 C range.

We'll be out of the coldest air by the following weekend (Feb. 25/26).

PRECIPITATION Outlook:

Edmonton and area will probably end up with at least a few centimetres of fresh snow by Monday.

But, it doesn't look like any really HEAVY snow will come through.

There's a chance of flurries tonight and the possibility of a bit of light snow at times Saturday.

Sunday has a very good chance of delivering some wet snow, possibly a couple centimetres.

Then, Monday's chance of flurries doesn't really look like it'll amount to much.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud late this afternoon.

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance or flurries this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of occasional flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Risk of some rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -8

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18