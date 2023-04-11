Josh Classen's forecast: 'Spring mix' of precipitation

Morning rain will flip over to a rain/snow mix and then wet snow through the day.

Timing of that transition over to snow will play a big factor in how much accumulation we see in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

I'm still thinking it's MOST LIKELY that we end up with 2 to 5 cm accumulation by late tonight.

But, there's the risk it could be closer to 10 cm in some parts of north-central Alberta (and possibly parts of the city or surrounding region).

Most of that accumulation will be on grassy areas or spots that still have some snow cover.

Roads should be mostly just wet through the day and tonight.

Temperatures will slip a couple degrees below 0 C overnight, so slick roads will be an issue for Wednesday morning.

As for drivers through today, highways east of the Edmonton area could be ugly later today once the precipitation flips to snow.

Conditions on the QE II south to Red Deer will also be impacted through the day, we've been getting a mixture of rain and wet snow through the morning and expect a flip to snow at some point today.

Regardless of how much accumulation we end up with, it won't last long.

We're in for a cooler day today with breezy conditions and temperatures stuck in the 3 to 5 C range for most of the day.

But, we should see some sun breaking through the clouds tomorrow and temperatures will be back closer to 10 C (which is average for this time of year).

AND...it looks like Edmonton will have highs in the 15 to 20 C for the coming weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain/snow mix this morning. Wet snow this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Snow continuing through the evening and then ending overnight.

Snow accumulation near 2 to 5 cm across most of the Edmonton region (particularly on grassy or snow-covered surfaces)

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18