Josh Classen's forecast: Spring on the calendar AND outside

The Spring Equinox was early Monday afternoon and so we're into our first full day of the new season today.

It's certainly been feeling and looking more like the end of winter over the past few days and that will (mostly) continue this week.

We're in for a slightly cooler day in Edmonton today after five consecutive days with afternoons in the 5 to 7 C range.

I'm going with a high of 1 C for the city today.

BUT...it really could be anywhere between -2 and 3 C this afternoon.

There's been quite a spread in temperatures from west to east across the province with Jasper and Edson hitting 8 C on Monday while Lloydminster and Coronation were in the -5/-6 C range.

Edmonton sat REALLY close to the dividing line on Monday.

100 km to the east...Vegreville has a high of -6 C.

100 km to the west...Evansburg hit 10 C!

We're expecting the cooler air to push west a bit further today (but...there's a fair amount of uncertainty over just how far).

Regardless of today's temperatures, we're expecting a return to highs in the 5 to 8 C range for Wedndesday and Thursday (with sunny skies).

Clouds moving through the Edmonton region this morning will clear out and we'll be back to some sunshine for this afternoon.

Further east, the flurries and light snow in east-central Alberta this morning should end by midday, but the clouds will stick around through the afternoon.

Edmonton's next best chance for precipitation comes Friday. At this point, it doesn't look like anything TOO significant (i.e. - less than 5 cm accumulation).

We ARE expecting temperatures to slip a bit Friday through Monday

Daytime highs between -2 and 2 C are likely for Friday-Monday.

Saturday will likely be SLIGHTLY milder than those three days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 1

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: -6

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 7

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0