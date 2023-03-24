Josh Classen's forecast: Spring swings in effect

It's that time of year again when temperatures really start to yo-yo and this year has been/will be no different.

Just this week we've had highs of: 6 C on Monday, -3 C on Tuesday, 10 C on Wednesday, and 11 C on Thursday. Today, looks like today will hover around 0 C for much of the day.

I'm going with a high of 1 C this afternoon.

Saturday sees another warm up with temperatures in the 4 to 9 C range in the afternoon.

BUT...Sunday-Tuesday will all have highs near 0 C again and Sunday and Monday are PROBABLY slightly below 0 C for highs.

As for precipitation: We had a band of wet snow move through the Edmonton region around 5 a.m. That precipitation will continue to move SSE through the morning.

We'll also see some heavier snow develop in western Alberta later today through the foothills and mountain parks.

Edmonton looks to be done with the flurries for today. You might see a small pocket in parts of the area, but nothing significant.

For the most part, just cloudy this morning and then sunny breaks this afternoon.

There's no heavy snow (or rain) in the Edmonton forecast. But, we might see a few pockets of mixed precipitation in the area late Saturday and possibly a few scattered flurries in the region early Sunday.

Looking LONG range: Warmer air moves back into the Edmonton region around the middle of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 1

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -3

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few wet flurries or mixed precip in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 4