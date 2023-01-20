Josh Classen's forecast: Staying mild right through the weekend

Warmer-than-average temperatures (for both morning low AND daytime highs) continue this weekend and most of next week.

Thursday saw Edmonton get just slightly above 0 C (high of 0.5 C). But, we broke the streak of consecutive days below freezing.

That stretch lasted 52 days (Nov. 27 to Jan. 18) and ends up tied with 1978 for the third-longest run of sub-zero highs.

We'll be a bit further above 0 C today and Saturday.

A few clouds this morning and then some afternoon sun for the Edmonton region with a high in the 2 C to 4 C range.

Saturday should get to a high in the 3 C to 5 C range.

There IS a risk of some precipitation over the next few days.

We get a chance of some patchy freezing rain in the Edmonton region late this evening or overnight.

That looks a bit more likely for areas southeast of Edmonton from around Camrose southeast toward Coronation.

There might also be a bit of freezing rain closer to Highway 16 in east-central Alberta early Saturday.

Saturday night appears to be the best chance for precipitation in and around Edmonton.

It'll likely start as some showers, then transition to a some mixed precipitation and then finally some wet snow into the early-morning hours of Sunday.

At this point, it doesn't look like it'll amount to TOO much. But, probably enough to affect road conditions, particularly on highways in the region.

So...keep that in mind if you plan to be on the roads Sunday morning.

It still looks VERY likely that we'll see some colder air drop in right around the end of January and into the first week of February.

But, this weekend and most of next week should be mild.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Increasing cloud this evening.

9pm: -3

Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area late this evening or overnight.

Midnight: -1

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of precipitation late in the evening.

Precipitation starts as showers and then turns to snow overnight.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Clearing in the afternoon. Windy.

Temperature cooling slightly through the day.

Morning -1

Afternoon : -3

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3