Josh Classen's forecast: Sunday shaping up to be the nicest day of weekend

It won't be the sunniest, or the hottest weekend in Edmonton.

But...I don't think it'll be a complete washout, either.

Sunday's definitely shaping up to be the nicer of the two days in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The Peace Country/Slave Lake/Fort McMurray regions look like the wettest areas in the province over the next few days.

Showers, thunderstorms and periods of steadier rain in some spots is likely this weekend.

For Edmonton and area, we'll see some sunny breaks today (way more cloud than sun, but a few breaks in that cloud).

A band of showers pushing NNE could move through the city somewhere between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (roughly).

After that, a couple sunny breaks and a high near 20 C for the late afternoon hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will move from SW to NE through central and north-central Alberta this evening and overnight.

Then...another area of showers/thunderstorms looks like it'll push through the Edmonton area sometime Saturday morning.

That should last all day, but it'll probably set the day off on a wet note.

A few sunny breaks in the afternoon with a high in the 18 C to 21 C range.

In the evening, a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible, but not as widespread or as likely as the morning chance.

Sunday will be soggy in northern Alberta while the Edmonton region and areas south towards Red Deer should be a drier and sunnier.

It won't be bright, blue skies and hot.

But, we'll be under a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures in the low 20s in the afternoon.

There's just a slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for any given area in central Alberta Sunday afternoon/evening.

So, in a nutshell (and very generally speaking):

Northwestern Alberta: Wet and cool weekend.

Northeastern Alberta: Shower/thunderstorm risk Saturday, drier and warmer Sunday (with the exception of Fort McMurray and north).

Red Deer region: Cloudier, wet (but not all day) Saturday. Sunnier and warmer Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower mid/late morning and/or midday.

High: 20

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

80% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19