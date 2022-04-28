Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and warmer with a high of 13 C

It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.

After an active Wednesday, things are settling down for a bit.

We're off to a chilly start with some patchy frost in the region. But, it's a sunny and calm morning.

A few clouds will develop this afternoon and we get back into double digits with a high in the 10 C to 13 C range.

Wind may pick up a bit for a few hours this afternoon. But, probably no worse than 15 km/h with occasional gusts to 30 km/h.

There IS a risk of some spotty showers for late this afternoon/early this evening.

Much like the showers that pushed through parts of the city late Wednesday night, not everyone will see that precipitation.

So, between about 5 and 8 p.m., there's a chance of some scattered showers.

Similar setup tomorrow: sunny and a bit warmer with a slight risk of a shower late in the day.

Partly cloudy and into the low to mid teens for Saturday.

Sunday morning has a slight risk of a shower, but most of the day looks great with afternoon temperatures in the teens.

Long-range: Highs in the 15 C to 20 C range for next week in Edmonton and area - decent start to May.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

30% chance of a shower late this afternoon.

Light wind for most of the day. A bit breezy mid-afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Some clouds and a 30% chance of a shower early this evening.

Clearing overnight. Light wind.

9pm: 6

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of a spotty late-day shower.

Light wind.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Slight risk of an early-morning shower. Otherwise, a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17