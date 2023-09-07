Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier outlook and a warming trend

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms went through the Edmonton region overnight and there appeared to be a few scattered showers in the area early this morning.

(Carvel radar is in an outage as of 6 a.m., so it's tough to say exactly where those showers are.)

Any showers should move out of the area and off to the east by 8-9 a.m.(ish) and skies will start to clear.

Sunny, very little smoke and light wind this afternoon with a high near 20 degrees.

And...it gets even warmer in the coming days. So, we're back to some above-average daytime highs in Edmonton.

The long-term average for this time of year is 18 C. But...we'll be in the low to mid 20s Friday/Saturday/Sunday/Monday/Tuesday.

The Upper Trough that's been hanging over Alberta the past few days is moving out and we have a developing Upper Ridge in the coming days.

That should mean mostly sunny afternoons and clear nights across central and north-central Alberta right through the weekend.

The only thing to keep an eye on is Friday evening. The high-res Canadian model (HRDPS) is popping a few scattered showers up near the Edmonton region just ahead of the Upper Ridge.

I'm not putting it in the forecast just yet. But, we'll watch it.

Elsewhere around the province:

East-central Alberta gets some showers this morning and possibly a few lightning strikes.

Rain's a little heavier early this morning near St. Paul and that'll slide ENE through the morning.

Further north, Fort McMurray is under a Fog Advisory. That advisory also includes the Fort Chipewyan, High Level and Wabasca regions as thick fog has developed this morning and should linger until mid-to-late morning.

A few scattered showers may also pop up near Fort McMurray late this evening.

Late Friday night may also bring some showers/thunderstorms near Cold Lake.

Southern Alberta is looking cloudy with some morning showers Friday. The Red Deer area may get some cloud early Friday, but the precip should stay to the south.

Air quality has improved significantly in the Edmonton region and although we may see periods of slightly hazy conditions in the coming days, it shouldn't be anything more than a low to moderate risk on the Air Quality Health Index.

In fact, most of the next few days will be in the "low risk" range.

Thick smoke continues to be a problem in NW Alberta in the coming days and an Air Quality Advisory remains in place for Peace River, High Level and Wabasca areas.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - 30% chance of a scattered shower in the area early this morning (out of the area by 8am).

Otherwise, clearing this morning and sunny this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 13

Friday - Some morning clouds. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24