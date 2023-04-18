Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, but a big change Wednesday

We're back to sunshine and a daytime highs in the low teens this afternoon in Edmonton.

This might end up being the nicest day of the week in and around the city.

Cooler air dives in for Wednesday/Thursday and we'll be cloudy for both days with a chance of some showers or wet flurries Wednesday.

Friday looks a bit milder and the weekend should be nice, but not quite as sunny and warm as today.

We're no longer looking at the risk of some heavier snow for central and north-central Alberta.

However, there IS a chance of some scattered showers or pockets of mixed precipitation Wednesday, particularly later in the day.

AND...it probably becomes breezy Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the single digits, somewhere in the 5 to 9 C range.

I'm leaning towards the higher end of that scale, but most of the day will be considerably cooler than the daytime highs.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 13

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or rain/snow mix.

Breezy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13