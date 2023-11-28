Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, but change is coming

The run of daytime highs above 0 C will come to an end later this week.

Edmonton's only had ONE day with a sub-0 C high so far this month. We'll get one more on Thursday (the 30th).

That's the fewest sub-0 C daytime highs in November in Edmonton since 2009 (there were none that year).

2009 is also the last November with a warmer average high for the month.

Today...sunshine, light wind and a high of 5 or 6 C. We'll get a few clouds pushing through overnight and then some clearing Wednesday morning.

Despite temperatures around -2 C Wednesday morning and 2 C Wednesday afternoon, it'll start to FEEL cooler thanks to some gusty wind.

Northwesterlies in the 20-30 km/h range with gusts around 40-50 km/h as some colder air starts to drop in.

By Thursday morning, we're in the -12 C range and we'll only get to around -4 C or -5 C for an afternoon high.

Similar temperatures are on tap for Friday and Saturday.

BUT...the cold air won't stick around for TOO long.

By Sunday, we're back close to 0 C and then another upper ridge develops for next week and we get daytime highs in the 0 to 5 C range.

As for precipitation, still no chance of any significant snow. There's a slight risk of a few flurries late tonight and maybe a bit on Sunday.

But, neither of those chances have the potential to produce much accumulation.

As I've been saying for several days now, we'll PROBABLY get to (at least) the end of the first week of December without any real snow on the ground.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 6

Tonight - Cloudy periods this evening and overnight.

9pm: 3

Wednesday - A few clouds in the morning, then Mainly sunny.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 gusting to 40-50 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of flurries.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 0